Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:07 Hits: 8

In a first for France, six non-governmental organisations launched a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday to press the French government into tackling systemic discrimination by police officers carrying out identity checks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210127-france-faces-class-action-lawsuit-over-racial-profiling-by-police