Macron vows to ‘go after’ child sex offenders, but measures to fight abuse ‘insufficient’

Macron vows to ‘go after’ child sex offenders, but measures to fight abuse ‘insufficient’ Following a wave of recent incest and child sex abuse scandals in France, President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a raft of measures to tackle the issue. But while welcoming the new initiatives, child rights experts say they’re not enough to tackle the scope of the problem and warn the lack of resources could pose major implementation challenges.

https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210127-macron-vows-to-go-after-child-sex-offenders-but-measures-to-fight-abuse-insufficient

