Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:43 Hits: 8

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Sweden has banned mink breeding until the end of the year due to fears of new coronavirus mutations that might exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/28/sweden-bans-mink-breeding-over-fears-of-coronavirus-mutation