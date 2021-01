Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 22:40 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden on Monday (Jan 25) said the United States should be closing in on COVID-19 herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.

