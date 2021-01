Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 03:31 Hits: 4

BERLIN: Pharma giant AstraZeneca has defended the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine after media reports said the German government had doubts about its effectiveness among those over 65. The Handelsblatt economic daily reported on Monday (Jan 25) that Berlin had estimated the efficacy of the jab ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-seniors-elderly-14042836