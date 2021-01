Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 14:07 Hits: 4

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses in total available by the end of the next three months.

