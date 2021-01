Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 20:58 Hits: 4

Israel's top general said on Tuesday (Jan 26) that its military was refreshing its operational plans against Iran and that any US return to a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran would be "wrong."

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-s-top-general-says-its-military-is-refreshing-operational-plans-against-iran-14048806