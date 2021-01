Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:38 Hits: 4

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive on Tuesday (Jan 26) said the European Union's late decision to strike a contract with the drugmaker to supply COVID-19 vaccines, months after Britain, meant the company did not have enough time to iron out glitches in setting up production lines with external partners.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-contract-did-not-leave-time-to-fix-vaccine-hiccups--astrazeneca-ceo-14048814