Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 23:20 Hits: 4

The US Senate on Tuesday (Jan 26) easily confirmed Antony Blinken as secretary of state, with key members of the rival Republican Party backing him.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-senate-confirms-blinken-as-secretary-of-state-14047596