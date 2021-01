Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 00:05 Hits: 4

All but five Senate Republicans voted in favour of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday (Jan 26), making clear a conviction of the former president for “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol siege on Jan 6 is unlikely.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/republicans-largely-side-against-holding-trump-impeachment-trial-14049916