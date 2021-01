Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:49 Hits: 8

The European Union is pushing AstraZeneca to supply the bloc with more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain after the company announced delivery delays, adding to frustrations over the EU's inoculation programme.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-eu-dispute-astrazeneca-escalates-delays-14052954