Wednesday, 27 January 2021

For years, the US-Africa relationship has fallen short of what it could be, owing to misaligned priorities and a mix of neglect and contempt on the part of the United States. But the door is open for the US to improve its engagement with the continent; President Joe Biden's administration need only walk through it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-africa-strategy-roadmap-by-celestin-monga-2021-01