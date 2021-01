Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 14:30 Hits: 2

With an economic rescue plan that is both ambitious and well targeted, US President Joe Biden and his team have demonstrated a clear understanding of the scale and range of action that the current situation requires. A broader reconstruction plan can and must come later; but crisis management remains the order of the day.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-american-rescue-package-by-james-k-galbraith-2021-01