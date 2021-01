Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:21 Hits: 2

Antibiotic resistance has been a slow-growing scourge, fueled in part by relatively weak political support for implementing national action plans and surveillance systems. Because the problem is essentially the result of multiple systems failures, overcoming it requires urgent global collective action.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/antibiotic-resistance-silent-pandemic-developing-countries-by-patricia-geli-and-otto-cars-2021-01