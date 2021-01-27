Calls for ‘Q-cumber’ Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from House intensify after new video surfaces

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 4

People around these here parts have known for a long time now that newly elected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is trash. She’s a right wing, QAnon-conspiracy lathered bigot who has repeatedly pushed for the overthrow of our government based on her piss poor logic that the whole world is controlled by lizard people and she’s the only one who has figured it out. Long after the election was decided by the American people, Greene represents the elected officials who continue to fan the flames of insurrection. The depths of her tangled conspiracy-addled mind have been reached, promoting everything from Pizzagate and the Pentagon on 9/11 not really being hit by a plane to the idea that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a mass shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead and many more wounded, was a “false flag.” The idea being that the mass shooting wasn’t real, it’s some deep-state boogieman’s made up operation.

The latter belief is particularly insidious, as the multimillionaire Greene is busy trying to scrub her social media accounts from all the way back … a couple of years. Why? Because, as Media Matters has posted as well as others, her Facebook activity around the time of the Parkland shooting is filled with truly gross, ignorant, and reptilian views on what happened. There’s also video of Greene harassing Parkland survivor and gun safety advocate David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C. All of it is terrible and what makes it worse is that, like Donald Trump, Greene has been able to use her wealth to spread lies and hurt people while remaining relatively untouched herself.

Calls for her censuring, calls for her to be expelled from Congress for promoting the continued overthrow of the government, and calls for any meaningful form of reprimand for her dangerous actions have not yet led to any consequences. On Wednesday it was reported that part of Greene’s Facebook history includes calls for the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But no less distressing is a belief in false flag mass shooting operations.

As Media Matters reported, the posts that Greene is now covering up from only two years ago include things like her saying: “I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control.” Greene also promotes the idea that survivors of mass shootings are “paid actors,” a particularly illogical hole in the classic sociopathy of grand conspiracy theories.

The concept is that whoever this secret cabal of powers that be are/is so controlling and powerful, with so many resources at its disposal (i.e., law enforcement, special forces military agents, guns, helicopters, media outlets, governmental agencies both federal and local) that they stage mass shootings in the hopes of taking away everybody’s guns. Never mind the fact that the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado took place almost 22 years ago and there are less gun restrictions now than there were then. Never mind the idea that this heartless and controlling “globalist” agenda is willing to create hundreds of accomplices—“fake survivors,” “fake mourning parents,” and other “crisis actors”—who have to continuously be seen in public or interviewed by the Jewish-controlled media, and that real mass shooters wouldn’t fucking kill a few people and leave real survivors makes zero sense.

But making sense is of no importance to people like Greene. As soon as a hole is poked in their logic, conspiracy theorists like Greene just shift the goal posts and set up a new strawman argument that they pretend they are responding to. Everything must be bigger for people like Greene not simply because the alternative speaks to a level of chance and chaos that is frightening to them; the reason Greene and others like her want to believe in massive alien being-level conspiracy theory is because they constantly feel so out of control and are such egomaniacs that the acknowledgement they might be wrong is far too much for them to bear.

always remember that Greene is a multi-millionaire who district shopped for congressional district she could self fund and run in. She won her primary because of an avalanche of her own money. https://t.co/XqYPaknisM January 27, 2021

Hogg has long known Greene was a garbage bag of ideas.

I have one message for @RepMTG Apologize Now or continue to spread these conspiracies and we will be sure to make the next 2 years of your life not only your last in Congress but a living hell as well ????https://t.co/ASrYLwgqDi January 22, 2021

Here’s a reminder: Donald Trump called her a “future Republican star.” Yeehaw?

In the video below, Greene attempts to promote the idea that Hogg and his work to lobby for smart gun safety laws is simply a symptom of right-wing boogieman George Soros. Watch for yourself as Greene exposes herself as the wretched, self-absorbed, nihilistic monster she is.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh January 27, 2021

Here’s the YouTube video from her own YouTube channel.

