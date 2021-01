Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 10:18 Hits: 6

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the European Union and the United States to be “braver and stronger” in their actions to help end the disputed rule of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994.

