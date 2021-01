Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 04:06 Hits: 5

Google is reviving plans to launch its own news website in Australia within weeks, according to a local media outlet contracted to provide articles for the venture, as the search giant fights world-first proposed laws on content payments.

