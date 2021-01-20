The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Way Forward: Can the Left Push Biden to Be a Transformative President Like LBJ, FDR Lincoln?

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg4 dysonshahid

We look at the path forward for the Biden-Harris administration and the role of social movements with political strategist Waleed Shahid and author and analyst Michael Eric Dyson. Shahid, spokesperson for the progressive political action committee Justice Democrats, says Biden could be “one of the most transformative presidents” in U.S. history if he acts boldly. “But it will take an immense amount of pressure on Joe Biden, on the political system, on the political class for him to get there,” says Shahid.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/20/biden_inauguration_waleed_shahid_michael_eric

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version