Headlines for January 21, 2021

Category:
World
Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 13:00
Hits: 0
Joe Biden Sworn In as 46th President of the United States, Ending Trump Era Kamala Harris Sworn In as Vice President, Setting Several Historic Firsts Biden Signs Executive Orders on Environment, Immigration, Civil Rights, Economy & Pandemic Biden Unveils Pandemic Strategy as U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Near Record High VP Harris Swears In Three Senators, Giving Democrats Narrow Control of Senate Senate Confirms Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence House to Vote on Waiver Paving Path for Retired General Lloyd Austin to Lead Pentagon President Biden Fires Union-Busting Lawyer Who Refused to Resign from Labor Board Donald Trump Leaves Office and Washington, D.C., Threatens "We Will Be Back" Far-Right Proud Boys Leader Joe Biggs Charged over Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection U.K. Has World's Highest COVID-19 Death Rate as Health Workers Report "Exhaustion" and "Trauma" Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Dies of COVID-19; Deaths Mount in Amazonas, Brazil, as Oxygen Runs Out At Least 28 Killed, Scores Injured After Twin Suicide Bombs Go Off in Baghdad Biden Admin to Continue Imperialist Policies Toward Venezuela, Recognizing Guaidó as President 43 Refugees Killed in Shipwreck Off Libyan Coast in First Major Mediterranean Disaster of 2021 DOJ Drops Insider Trading Probe of Sen. Richard Burr Biden Exec. Order Bans "Golden Parachutes," Lobbying for Federal Workers Watchdogs Demand Transparency as Corporations Pour Millions into Biden-Harris Inauguration Reality Winner’s Family Urges Biden to Order Her Release, Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Prison Guard
Read more