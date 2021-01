Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 06:42 Hits: 4

Belarusian authorities have failed to investigate allegations of torture by protesters detained during anti-government demonstrations calling for the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a report issued on January 27 by Amnesty International says.

