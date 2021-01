Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 07:56 Hits: 5

Britain on Tuesday became the first European country to pass 100,000 Covid-19 deaths, in a grim milestone nearly one year since its first case of the disease. But the number of confirmed new infections is declining steadily amid a third lockdown and the world's third-highest vaccination rate.

