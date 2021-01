Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:21 Hits: 7

The United Nations human rights chief has called for an International Criminal Court investigation into Sri Lanka's Tamil separatist conflict, and sanctions on military officials accused of war crimes, according to a report obtained by AFP.

