Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 14:21 Hits: 2

While Joe Biden is right to reject many aspects of Donald Trump’s toxic presidency, he should avoid throwing out the baby with the bathwater. Only by recognizing the weaknesses of liberal diplomatic norms can the Biden administration advance the innovative, effective diplomacy the world so desperately needs.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-saw-weaknesses-of-liberal-diplomacy-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2021-01