Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 12:39 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an increasing number of rich-country firms to reduce their reliance on global supply chains and invest more in robots at home. But it is probably too soon to tell whether this switch will increase productivity growth in advanced economies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/will-covid19-accelerate-productivity-growth-by-dalia-marin-2021-01