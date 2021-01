Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 7

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, which in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic means additional fiscal stimulus of the kind promised by US President Joe Biden. To alleviate sustainability fears, the Federal Reserve must prepare to expand its balance sheet and monetize the deficit.

