Sweden's Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sweden-pauses-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-payments-seeks-clarity-on-14045126