Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 10:07 Hits: 8

Many of today’s biological innovations are complex, and we need to understand them fully to gauge their impact on our lives and societies. Only by working together can governments, scientists, businesses, and the public unleash the power of biology for good while effectively managing the risks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biological-innovation-promise-and-perils-by-matthias-evers-and-michael-chui-2021-01