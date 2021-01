Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 06:56 Hits: 9

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers protesting agricultural reforms have driven a convoy of tractors into New Delhi as the capital celebrates Republic Day with a military parade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-farmer-protests-police-fire-tear-gas-in-republic-day-clashes/a-56342818?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf