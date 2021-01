Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 21:27 Hits: 3

A Ugandan court ordered security forces on Monday to free opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, whose house arrest since a presidential election has drawn international pressure on President Yoweri Museveni's government.

