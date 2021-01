Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 00:10 Hits: 3

AMSTERDAM: Police arrested at least 70 people after rioting broke out for a third night around the Netherlands on Monday (Jan 25), after weekend protests that were initially linked to dissent over a government decision to implement a curfew. Riot police clashed with groups of protesters in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/netherlands-anti-lockdown-riots-extend-to-third-night-arrests-14041686