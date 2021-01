Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 05:14 Hits: 9

SHANGHAI: As an infant Kurt Wick escaped almost certain death in a Nazi concentration camp by taking refuge in Shanghai, a little-known sanctuary for thousands of Jews fleeing the Holocaust. Now 83, he has spent the last two decades spreading the word about how the Chinese city became an unlikely ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/shanghai-jews-holocaust-refugee-world-war-ii-china-14043232