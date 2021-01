Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 06:24 Hits: 10

Clashes erupt as thousands of farmers hold 'tractor rally' on India's Republic Day to demand repeal of new farm laws.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/26/indian-police-use-tear-gas-as-protesting-farmers-rally-to-capital