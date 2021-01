Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 18:21 Hits: 12

The executive order, signed by President Joe Biden in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, has been welcomed by LGBT+ advocates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-president-biden-overturns-trump-ban-on-transgender-troops/a-56339054?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf