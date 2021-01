Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:41 Hits: 11

Rioters clashed with police across the Netherlands over coronavirus lockdown measures in what was the worst violence to hit the country since the pandemic began. Politicians condemned the riots, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte calling it “unacceptable.”

