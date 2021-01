Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 10

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration continues to recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader. But the EU has dropped its recognition of Mr. Guaidó after he lost his position as head of Venezuela’s parliament following December legislative elections.

