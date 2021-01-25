Biden wastes no time overturning Trump's ill-considered ban on transgender military service

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 17:20 Hits: 11

President Biden issued an executive order Monday reversing Donald Trump's ban on transgender Americans serving in the military. The policy change had been expected and comes just days after the Senate confirmed Biden's pick for secretary of defense, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin.

Austin had already said he supported Biden’s plan, adding, “If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve.”

The policy allowing transgender service members to serve openly in the military was cemented by President Obama during his final year in office, but Trump abruptly announced his decision to overturn the policy via tweet in the summer of 2017. As usual, he hadn't given the sudden reversal even a moment’s reflection or research into how such a move would affect military readiness. Military leadership was completely blindsided by Trump's tweet and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was reportedly appalled by it.

Well, goodbye to all that. Biden ran on this change, he clearly made certain it was in line with the thinking of the defense secretary he chose, and now it's done.

