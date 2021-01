Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 14:11 Hits: 5

OXFORD, England: A historic pub in the centre of Oxford that has served students, scholars and literary greats for more than 450 years is to shut down, a cultural casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lamb and Flag, once frequented by the likes of Lord of the RingsĀ author JRRĀ Tolkien and his ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-oxford-pub-450-years-closes-tolkien-cs-lewis-lamb-flag-14039410