Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 12:35 Hits: 6

Both the US and Chinese governments must start to understand that combining cooperation with competition is the best way forward. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, both chastened by four years of Trumpian disruption, have a real chance to reverse the course of bilateral relations.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-xi-new-tone-in-us-china-relations-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2021-01