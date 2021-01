Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 13:30 Hits: 5

Although some remain inclined to point the finger at the UK government’s missteps in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the explanation for its evolving approach is more complex. It also holds important lessons for managing future crises.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-government-pandemic-response-lessons-for-future-crises-by-mohamed-a-el-erian-2021-01