The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

President Biden to Implement COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Category: World Hits: 8

President Biden to Implement COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

President Joe Biden will reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Ireland, the U.K., and 26 other European countries.

RELATED:

Biden To Recognize Guaido as Venezuela's Leader, Blinken Says

He will also require a COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours before arrival in the country, and a seven-day-long quarantine for all travelers. 

This policy will overturn Donald Trump's order signed on January 18 that allowed foreign arrivals from these regions, heavily affected by COVID-19.

Biden's restrictions also extended to South Africa, China, Iran, and Brazil, due to the discovery of a new COVID-19 strain.

As of Monday, Washington will allow only U.S. citizens or immediate family members, permanent residents, or those on diplomatic, military, or official visas to return from those countries. 

Last week, Biden warned that while the contagion curve has slowed, "unfortunately, the worst is yet to come" and urged citizens to wear masks.

"We are focusing our efforts on protecting American citizens and reducing new variants and exacerbating the current pandemic," U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Anne Schuchat explained.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has recorded over 25 million confirmed cases and 418,000 deaths.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Biden-to-Re-Impose-COVID-19-Travel-Bans-Lifted-by-Trump-20210125-0003.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version