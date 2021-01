Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 12:50 Hits: 7

GENEVA: The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on global jobs last year, the United Nations said on Monday (Jan 25), with the equivalent of more than a quarter of a billion lost. In a fresh study, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a full 8.8 per cent of global working ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/world-lost-equivalent-of-255-million-jobs-in-2020-un-14039140