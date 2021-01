Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 09:15 Hits: 11

The United States is leading rivals in development and use of artificial intelligence while China is rising quickly and European Union is lagging, a research report showed on Jan 25. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/25/survey-us-leading-race-in-artificial-intelligence-china-rising