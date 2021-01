Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 08:56 Hits: 11

BRUSSELS: The European Union will consider fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday (Jan 25) after more than 3,000 people were arrested across Russia on Saturday (Jan 23) to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Lithuania's foreign minister, arriving in Brussels for a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-to-debate-russia-sanctions-navalny-protest-arrests-14038080