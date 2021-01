Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 12:50 Hits: 7

Authorities are probing the deaths in Tamaulipas state where large swaths of land are controlled by the Gulf drug cartel. Mexico is experiencing a wave of violence linked to drug gangs fighting over routes to the US.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-finds-19-charred-bodies-in-vehicles-near-us-border/a-56329191?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf