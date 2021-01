Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 15:34 Hits: 7

The government in Rome has said it's planning legal action against pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca over delays to the delivery of new coronavirus vaccines. The European Union has made a similar threat.

