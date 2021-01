Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 17:02 Hits: 7

A close friend of Kremlin dissident Alexei Navalny has told DW that protesters were mobilized by his "unlawful" arrest upon return to Russia last week. Revelations about Putin's Black Sea mansion also spiked their anger.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-really-afraid-of-pro-navalny-protests-says-anti-corruption-chief/a-56329890?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf