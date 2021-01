Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 17:28 Hits: 7

Kaja Kallas is set to become the Baltic country's first female prime minister after her center-right party sealed a deal to form a new government. The previous government collapsed following a corruption scandal.

