Roundup: Turkey to receive 6.5 mln more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China; Israel bans int&#039;l flights to prevent arrival of new coronavirus variant

CAIRO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Turkey announced on Sunday that 6.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in Turkey from China. Meanwhile, the Israeli cabinet approved a ban on international flights in a bid to prevent the arrival of new COVID-19 variants. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/25/roundup-turkey-to-receive-65-mln-more-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines-from-china-israel-bans-int039l-flights-to-prevent-arrival-of-new-coronavirus-variant

