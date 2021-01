Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 20:16 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, U.S. public health officials told Reuters. Read full story

