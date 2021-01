Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 12:56 Hits: 7

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday (Jan 24) urged Romans to help the homeless in the Italian capital, after a spike in the number dying from the cold. Speaking at his noon blessing, Pope Francis told the story of Edwin, a 46-year-old Nigerian who died of exposure near St Peter's Square on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-francis-appeals-rome-homeless-dead-from-cold-number-rises-14032344